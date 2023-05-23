* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA

building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch

Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic

Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday was 8.6 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 8.3 feet just after midnight tonight.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.7 feet on 04/26/2012.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood