* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA
building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch
Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic
Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.1 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday was 8.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 8.3 feet just after midnight tonight.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.7 feet on 04/26/2012.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
