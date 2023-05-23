* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:16 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 9.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 10.1 feet
early Friday afternoon.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.1 feet on 05/24/2006.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.