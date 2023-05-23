* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.

At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially

along left bank.

At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more

widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.

At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to

gagehouse is under water.

At 10.9 feet, Record stage and flow—2,060 cfs (6/5/1983).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 2:15 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage this evening

and potentially rise to around 9 feet by early Thursday

afternoon, where it levels off and remains into the Memorial

Day holiday weekend.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

around 9.1 feet that occurred earlier in May 2023.