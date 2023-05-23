* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.
* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.
At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially
along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.
At 10.9 feet, Record stage and flow—2,060 cfs (6/5/1983).
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 2:15 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
– Forecast…The river will rise above flood stage this evening
and potentially rise to around 9 feet by early Thursday
afternoon, where it levels off and remains into the Memorial
Day holiday weekend.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
around 9.1 feet that occurred earlier in May 2023.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.