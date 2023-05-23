* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…East Fork Big Wood River at Gimlet.

* WHEN…From this morning to tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 7.9 feet, Minor flooding from around the Triumph area

downriver to the confluence of the Big Wood River. East Fork Road

near Triumph may have water flowing over it. Areas around Hyndman

View Drive may have water flowing over roadways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday was 8.1 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 7.9 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.9 feet on 06/14/2019.

