* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…East Fork Big Wood River at Gimlet.
* WHEN…From this morning to tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 7.9 feet, Minor flooding from around the Triumph area
downriver to the confluence of the Big Wood River. East Fork Road
near Triumph may have water flowing over it. Areas around Hyndman
View Drive may have water flowing over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:15 AM MDT Tuesday was 8.1 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 7.9 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.9 feet on 06/14/2019.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.