* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 12.2 feet, Lowland flooding from near Barr Gulch Road
to the confluence of the Big Wood river. Flooding possible in
residential areas Whipsaw Lane to Sawdust Lane. Some bank erosion
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:30 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 12.3 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM MDT Wednesday was 12.7 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
