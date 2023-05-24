* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 12.2 feet, Lowland flooding from near Barr Gulch Road

to the confluence of the Big Wood river. Flooding possible in

residential areas Whipsaw Lane to Sawdust Lane. Some bank erosion

possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:30 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 12.3 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:30 AM MDT Wednesday was 12.7 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

11.8 feet on 04/27/2012.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood