* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 3.7 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.3

feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage

Monday afternoon.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood