* WHAT…No flooding is currently forecast.
* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA
building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch
Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic
Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:00 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a
maximum value of 8.0 feet tomorrow morning.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
