* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Numerous locations from the confluence of

Warm Springs Creek downstream to Bellevue will have flooding

problems. Many roads may be inaccessible and many houses and

infrastructure will be impacted. Significant flooding in Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey area will be inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 6.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate above flood stage with a

maximum value of 7.2 feet Saturday, June 03.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.2 feet on 06/16/1974.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood