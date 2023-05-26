* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.
* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Numerous locations from the confluence of
Warm Springs Creek downstream to Bellevue will have flooding
problems. Many roads may be inaccessible and many houses and
infrastructure will be impacted. Significant flooding in Cedar,
War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in
Hailey area will be inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area
of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may
be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.2 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 6.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate above flood stage with a
maximum value of 7.2 feet Saturday, June 03.
– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.2 feet on 06/16/1974.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.