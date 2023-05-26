* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 9.6 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM MDT Friday was 9.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9
feet Monday morning. It will then rise to 10.0 feet Monday,
June 05. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.0 feet on 06/04/1986.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
