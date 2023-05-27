* WHAT…Some minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA

building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch

Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic

Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 7.2 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise slowly throughout

the week but is currently forecast to stay below flood stage.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood