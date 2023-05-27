* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 3.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river will hover around flood stage for the

next few days and then will likely begin to recede a bit by

mid-week. Perhaps climbing again to near flood stage by next

weekend.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.0 feet on 06/06/2016.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood