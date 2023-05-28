* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.
* WHERE…Salt River near Etna.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Monitor high water along
Swift Creek in northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Small
creeks and streams are flooding in the towns of Freedom and
Fairview. Minor flooding of ranchland/pastureland near Etna.
At 5.5 feet, Flood stage. Low land flooding along Swift Creek in
northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Low land flooding
becomes more widespread upstream in the towns of Freedom and
Fairview. Minor flooding of pastureland/ranchland.
At 6.0 feet, Extensive low land flooding in northeastern and
northern sections of Afton. Extensive low land flooding upstream
in the towns of Freedom and Fairview. Minor flooding of farm/ranch
houses upstream and downstream of gage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Sunday, May 28, the stage was hovering
between 5.5 and 5.6 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to continue a slow decline,
likely falling below flood stage by late Monday afternoon.
– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.
