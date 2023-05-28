* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 11.7 feet, Near bankfull from near Barr Gulch Road to
the confluence of the Big Wood river.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:30 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 11.7 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.8 feet on 04/13/2016.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
