* WHAT…Some minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Near bankfull from Easley Hot Springs
downriver to Ketchum.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise slowly throughout
the week but is currently forecast to stay below flood stage.
– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
