* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of

Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost

River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:00 PM MDT Monday the stage was 6.0 feet.

– The creek will remain around flood stage for at least the

next 24 hours.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood