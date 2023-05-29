* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,
War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in
Hailey which may be inaccessible. FLooding in Riverview Drive area
of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may
be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).
Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 5.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM MDT Monday was 5.7 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain fairly steady through
Tuesday, then rise to moderate flood stage by Thursday.
– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.8 feet on 05/14/1982.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.