* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, snowmelt and

reservoir releases is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday May 10.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek

and Deep Creek through Malad City is expected. Other local

drainages out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some

flooding as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 206 PM MDT, Emergency Management reported auxiliary

releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek

Reservoirs needed in the coming days, combined with forecast

rain and snowmelt will lead to flooding.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.