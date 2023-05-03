* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, snowmelt and
reservoir releases is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday May 10.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek
and Deep Creek through Malad City is expected. Other local
drainages out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some
flooding as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 206 PM MDT, Emergency Management reported auxiliary
releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek
Reservoirs needed in the coming days, combined with forecast
rain and snowmelt will lead to flooding.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.