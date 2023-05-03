* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.
* WHEN…Until early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Street flooding will occur along Cedar, War
Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey
and Riverview drive in Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is
inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West
Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding
issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:45 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:45 PM MDT Wednesday was 5.2 feet.
– Forecast…The river will hover around flood stage for the
next 24 hours or so and then climb to around 5.5 feet by
Friday afternoon.
– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.5 feet on 06/13/2022.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
