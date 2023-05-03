* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River BELOW below Pixley Dam.
* WHEN…From this afternoon to Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.
At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially
along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.
At 10.9 feet, Record stage and flow—2,060 cfs (6/5/1983).
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 4:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM MDT Wednesday was 8.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river will fall below flood stage late this
afternoon to 8.3 feet this evening. It will then rise above
flood stage late tonight to 9.1 feet early Friday afternoon.
It will fall below flood stage again Saturday morning.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
10.9 feet on 06/05/1983.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
