* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Bear River BELOW below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…From this afternoon to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.

At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially

along left bank.

At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more

widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.

At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to

gagehouse is under water.

At 10.9 feet, Record stage and flow—2,060 cfs (6/5/1983).

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 4:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 8.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 4:15 PM MDT Wednesday was 8.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river will fall below flood stage late this

afternoon to 8.3 feet this evening. It will then rise above

flood stage late tonight to 9.1 feet early Friday afternoon.

It will fall below flood stage again Saturday morning.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.9 feet on 06/05/1983.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood