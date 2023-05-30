* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.
* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.
At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially
along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 30, the stage was 9.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain above flood stage hovering
between 9.0 and 9.2 feet for the next several days. Cooler
weather at the end of the week through the weekend may allow
for a gradual decrease below 9.0 feet.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
around 9.1 feet that occurred earlier in May 2023.
