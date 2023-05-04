* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…From this afternoon until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road

just north of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land

will occur. Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near

Dingle may have water across them. Some basements of low lying

homes next to the river will start to have water come in them.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:30 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.2 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening and continue rising to a crest of 8.1 feet

Saturday morning.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.1 feet on 06/20/1971.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood