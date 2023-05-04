* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.
At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially
along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.
At 10.9 feet, Record stage and flow—2,060 cfs (6/5/1983).
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:15 PM MDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:15 PM MDT Thursday was 9.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is forecast to remain near 9.0 feet
through early Friday afternoon. Flows may decrease Friday
Night into Saturday, but are expected to remain above flood
stage through early next week.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/23/2017.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
