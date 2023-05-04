* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of west central Wyoming, including the following

county, Lincoln.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Low-lying agricultural areas surrounding the Bear River

are expected to continue experiencing flooding. Widespread impacts

to structures and road infrastructure is not expected at this time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 147 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding of low-

lying agricultural areas due to river rises, which have

occurred due to snowmelt in the warned area after several

days of warm temperatures.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which can

be affected by increased stream flows. Do not attempt to cross

flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement.