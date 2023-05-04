* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.
* WHERE…A portion of west central Wyoming, including the following
county, Lincoln.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Low-lying agricultural areas surrounding the Bear River
are expected to continue experiencing flooding. Widespread impacts
to structures and road infrastructure is not expected at this time.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 147 PM MDT, Emergency management reported flooding of low-
lying agricultural areas due to river rises, which have
occurred due to snowmelt in the warned area after several
days of warm temperatures.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which can
be affected by increased stream flows. Do not attempt to cross
flooded roads. Find an alternate route.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.