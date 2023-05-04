* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Caribou.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water

crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 614 PM MDT, gauge reports indicated snowmelt flooding is

already occurring in the warned area.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.