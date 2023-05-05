* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt and expected rain
continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bannock.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1215 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in
the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Flooding is occurring along Rapid Creek and associated
tributaries and will continue over the weekend as snowmelt
continues and rain is expected. Areas along Rapid Creek Road
are especially vulnerable.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Inkom.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service
office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media when you can
do so safely.
