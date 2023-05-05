* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt and expected rain

continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Bannock.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1215 PM MDT, Local law enforcement reported flooding in

the warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Flooding is occurring along Rapid Creek and associated

tributaries and will continue over the weekend as snowmelt

continues and rain is expected. Areas along Rapid Creek Road

are especially vulnerable.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Inkom.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service

office in Pocatello via phone, email, or social media when you can

do so safely.