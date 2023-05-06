* WHAT…The river is forecast to hover near, but just below, flood
stage through the weekend. Additional rainfall this weekend could
cause the river to climb back into minor flooding at any time
however.
* WHERE…Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.9 feet, Near bankfull above Little Wood Reservoir
and up Muldoon Creek. Camping sites near the stream’s edge may
have water in them. Other creeks and streams in the area may be
approaching bankfull.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:45 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.6 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.4 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.6 feet on 04/17/2011.
