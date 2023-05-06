* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast due to the combination of snowmelt and additional
forecast rainfall during the middle of next week.
* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding
especially along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 2:15 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 9.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 2:15 PM MDT Saturday was 9.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain near 9 ft through
the start of next week. There is a possibility for further
rises to occur during the middle of next week.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.2 feet on 03/23/2017.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.