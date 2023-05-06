* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of west central Wyoming, including the following
county, Lincoln.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Low-lying agricultural areas surrounding the Bear River
are expected to continue experiencing flooding. Widespread impacts
to structures and road infrastructure is not expected at this time.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 257 PM MDT, based on multiple river model forecasts, flows
are expected to remain elevated and in the flooding category
through the middle of next week.
– On Thursday May 4th, Lincoln County emergency management
reported flooding of low-lying agricultural areas due to
river rises, which have occurred due to snowmelt in the
warned area after several days of warm temperatures.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.