* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River at Border.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, the river reaches bankful at several
locations. Water begins to spill over the river bank causing minor
flooding of some low-lying fields.
At 7.5 feet, water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road just
north of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land will
occur. Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near Dingle
may have water across them. Some basements of low lying homes next
to the river will start to have water come in them.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:30 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.2 feet.
– With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some
precipitation forecast, the river will continue slowly rising
this week.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of about
8.8 feet around early Friday morning.
– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.9 feet on 05/11/1952.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
