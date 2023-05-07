* WHAT…Flooding due to rain and melting snow continues along Rapid

Creek.

* WHERE…Rapid Creek and Inkom in central Bannock County.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas continues

along Rapid Creek.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 113 PM MDT, local law enforcement and National Weather

Service survey teams reported flooding continues along Rapid

Creek, especially in the Inkom area, affecting several homes,

businesses, yards, and roads. I-15 business loop through

Inkom remains closed. Maintenance of sand bag barriers

continues.

– With snow continuing to melt out of the mountains and some

precipitation forecast, flooding is expected to continue over

the next several days.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Inkom.

– For flood safety information, visit

www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is

dangerously cold.

Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in

Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so

safely.