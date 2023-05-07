* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under
water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek
near Inkom may also be over its banks.
At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture
will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is
likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the
Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.
At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the
river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.
At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur
from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur
along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the
Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel
beginning at Sacajawea Park.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river is forecast to remain steady or slowly
rise this week.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– For flood safety information, visit
www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
