* WHAT…Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under

water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek

near Inkom may also be over its banks.

At 9.2 feet, Flooding of low lying agricultural land and pasture

will occur in the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding is

likely along sections of the river between Portneuf Gap and the

Cheyenne Avenue Bridge in Pocatello.

At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches near the

river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.

At 10.0 feet, Significant flooding of agricultural land will occur

from the Inkom and Blackrock area. Lowland flooding will occur

along sections of the river in Pocatello from Portnuef Gap to the

Cheyenne Avenue Bridge and downstream of the concrete channel

beginning at Sacajawea Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river is forecast to remain steady or slowly

rise this week.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– For flood safety information, visit

www.weather.gov/safety/flood.