* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is

forecast due to the combination of snowmelt and additional

forecast rainfall during the middle of next week.

* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding

especially along left bank.

At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more

widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.

At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to

gagehouse is under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 8.7 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 1:15 PM MDT Sunday was 9.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain near 9 ft through

the start of the week. There is a possibility for further

rises to occur during the middle of next week.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.2 feet on 03/23/2017.