* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive runoff from rain, melting

snow, and reservoir releases is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

counties, Bannock, Franklin and Oneida.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of creeks and streams, especially Devil Creek

and Deep Creek through Malad, is expected. Other local drainages

out of the surrounding mountains will likely see some flooding as

well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1200 PM MDT, emergency management reported auxiliary

releases from Devil Creek, Crowthers, and Deep Creek

Reservoirs will be needed in the coming days. Combined with

forecast rain and continued melting snow, flooding is

expected.

– This includes the following streams and drainages…

Henderson Creek, Elkhorn Creek, Marsh Creek, Dry Creek, Malad

River, Rowley Creek, Wright Creek, Birch Creek, Rattlesnake

Creek, Campbell Creek, Bannock Creek, Sheep Creek, Mill

Creek, Samaria Creek, South Fork Hawkins Creek, Third Creek,

Deep Creek, Yellow Dog Creek, Precipice Creek, Potter Creek,

Devil Creek, Little Malad River, Weston Creek, Hawkins Creek,

Hill Creek, Cherry Creek, and Station Creek.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Malad City, Pleasantview, and Samaria.

– For flood safety information, visit

www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become

unstable and unsafe, flows are high and fast, and the water is

dangerously cold.

Please report observed flooding to the National Weather Service in

Pocatello via phone, email, or social media, when you can do so

safely.