* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 9:15 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet. – Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.4 feet Thursday, May 18. It will then rise to 4.4 feet Thursday, May 18. Additional rises are possible thereafter. – Flood stage is 4.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.5 feet on 02/22/2017. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

