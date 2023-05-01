BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – In Bannock County and throughout our area, the weather is finally starting to feel like spring.

But with those higher temperatures, pathways are turning into ponds and ranches are looking like reservoirs.

“With the weather conditions finally reaching 80 degrees, it was conducive to the melting of the snow,” said Bannock County Emergency Director Wes Jones. “We had a lot more runoff and water coming down.”

A flood warning has been in effect in Bannock County for multiple days now, and in Inkom, you can clearly see just how much water has submerged some low lying areas.

“There’s a lot of flooding in Marsh Creek and in Inkom and it’s impacting the agricultural lands and the farmers and ranchers in that area,” Jones said. “There’s water that was impacting a bridge in Inkom there by Solomon’s.”

In Sacajawea Park in Pocatello, the water has surrounded the park from east to west.

“The walkways and everything else are underwater, so there’s a lot of water coming down the Portneuf,” Jones said.

Jones says it’s difficult to predict what’s next for the flooding with rain predicted later this week.

“We don’t know how much moisture we may get,” Jones said. “We don’t know what the temperatures are going to be. But that’s one of the things we try to do is be aware of what the potentials may be and plan for the worst case and make sure that we get things where we need them if and when we need them.”

Jones believes the community can be proactive by using sandbags and by filling out an online survey through their office to pinpoint where the flooding is happening.

“Support your neighbors, support your family, work together in these times,” Jones said. “A lot of the times, people don’t know what other people need unless you communicate with them and work with them and help each other.”