KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — A public broadcaster in Rwanda says 109 people have been killed in flooding amid torrential rain in the western and northern provinces of the country. The Rwanda Broadcasting Agency reported Wednesday that the death toll “continues to rise.” The governor of Rwanda’s Western province told reporters that a search for more victims was underway following heavy rain Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Strong rainstorms last week caused flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country. The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has warned that more rain is coming. Parts of East Africa also are seeing heavy rainfall. At least three people drowned in floods last week after a river burst its banks in Uganda.

