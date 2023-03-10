By GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (AP) — A stricter abortion ban under consideration for Florida could have practical implications for women throughout the South and political implications for Gov. Ron DeSantis. The expected GOP presidential contender has signaled support for a ban introduced by lawmakers on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. It would replace a ban after 15 weeks that DeSantis signed just last year. Some Republicans had criticized him for not going far enough before. Further restricting abortion in Florida could make it harder for women throughout the South to obtain abortions. The state has been a destination for them as bans have been put in place elsewhere.