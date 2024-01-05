WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials have cleared the way for Florida to begin importing cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. It’s the first time any U.S. state has used the approach and follows years of frustration with U.S. drug prices. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the plan into law in 2019, but it required approval by the Food and Drug Administration. Importing cheaper drugs has long been popular with patients and consumer groups, but faced years of pushback by the pharmaceutical industry. But the politics of the issue have shifted in recent years. Both President Biden and former President Trump supported allowing states to import medications.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.