BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida organization is helping veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental and physical ailments get back into the civilian world. The Boca Raton-based Grey Team has worked with more than 700 veterans since its founding seven years ago. The center uses a 90-day program of exercise and high-tech machines to help the veterans. Co-founder Cary Reichbach says the center is performing magic. Several of his clients agree, saying they feel better mentally and physically. One 81-year-old Vietnam vet has gone from a walker to a cane and hopes to jog 3 miles soon. Yet one expert in veterans health is skeptical of the program’s selective participant pool and high-tech machines.

