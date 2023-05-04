By Mary O’Connell

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office deputy is sharing how he calmed and walked a mom through a successful delivery of her baby on the shoulder of the road over the weekend.

Master Deputy Daniel “Red” Jones is up to anything on the job.

“Birthing is birthing. You’re just kind of there to catch,” said Jones.

So when a panicked soon-to-be parent flagged him for help, he knew exactly what to do. On Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office said a driver went up to Deputy Jones and said his pregnant wife was about to give birth.

Jones called for Hillsborough County Fire Rescue to respond, and without hesitating, he jumped into action to help deliver the baby on the side of Highway 60 in Plant City.

“I walked over there with him, put my gloves on, and just went to having a baby,” said Jones.

Interestingly, Jones has been in this position before: he said he’s helped deliver two other babies in the past. If that wasn’t enough, he also has more experience on his resume.

“I grew up in the cow business, so birthing ain’t nothing, big deal. This is easy,” said Jones.

The body camera video showed how the deputy calmly encouraged and supported the mom. Within minutes, a baby girl was born.

“There’s very few times in life that you get to see something pure, and that is one of those times,” said Jones. “There’s so much evil and bad doings in the world anymore that those little moments like that make it worth it.”

A few days later, Luis Lopez, the baby’s father, said mom was tired but doing excellent and that his newborn daughter, Lexela, was happy and healthy. Above all, Lopez is thankful.

“I do want to meet him again just to show him the baby so he can hold her, and we can take a couple of pictures,” said Lopez.

