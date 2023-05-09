TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Teachers will have to write monthly checks if they want to stay in their union instead of having dues automatically deducted from their paycheck. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday taking aim at the teachers unions, as well as other education legislation. The anti-union bill requires unions to recertify if the number of dues-paying members drops below 60% of those eligible to join. Other new laws will force school board members out of office after eight years instead of 12, restrict student social media use and protect teachers who report administrators they believe are violating state education policies.

