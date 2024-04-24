KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The longtime boyfriend of a central Florida mother whose teenage daughter was reported missing in February has been charged with the 13-year-old girl’s murder. Court records show Stephan Sterns was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Madeline Soto. She was reported missing in February after her mother, Jennifer Soto, said she didn’t find the teenager when she went to pick her up from school. Her body was found in a wooded area several days later. State Attorney Andrew Bain says prosecutors haven’t decided yet whether to seek the death penalty for Sterns.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.