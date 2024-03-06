TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will ban thousands of homeless people from setting up camp or sleeping on public property under a bill lawmakers sent to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who supports the idea. Counties would be able to designate areas for the homeless to camp for up to a year under a bill the Senate passed 27-12 late Tuesday. The state Department of Children and Families would have to approve any designated site. Alcohol and illegal drugs would be prohibited in the encampments. Supporters say the bill will help eliminate the nuisance of homeless people living on public property and parks. But opponents said the bill is simply an effort push the homeless out of public view.

