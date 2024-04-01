By Frederick Sinclair

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) — In a groundbreaking announcement at a press conference on Saturday, the Philadelphia Flyers announced its partnership with the University of Delaware to establish the institution’s first-ever NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey program.

The announcement was led by Flyers’ President of Hockey Operations Keith Jones and University of Delaware Director of Athletics Chrissi Rawak. Both noted the significant milestones for both organizations.

“To grow the game of hockey. The number one priority,” Jones said. “Today, we are taking another step in doing just that, and are excited to announce that we have partnered with the University of Delaware to support the development of their first-ever NCAA Division I women’s ice hockey program.”

The University of Delaware becomes only the 45th school in the country to offer a women’s ice hockey program.

Leading the charge for the Blue Hen’s new hockey program is Allison Coomey, who was unveiled as the team’s first head coach.

Coomey brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having served seven seasons with Penn State’s women’s ice hockey team, including a tenure as head coach beginning in the 2020-2021 season.

Under Coomey’s leadership, the Penn State squad achieved remarkable success, leading the Lady Lions to a 22-13-3 record and clinching the College Hockey America tournament title for the second consecutive year.

“And now we find ourselves here at the Wells Fargo Center during Women’s History Month. And I’m sitting next to Keith Jones,” Rawak said, “announcing a first-of-its-kind partnership with women’s hockey with one of the most storied programs in NHL history.”

Rawak briefly expanded on the university’s athletic achievements, noting that the Blue Hen’s football program is set to join Conference USA in 2025.

Rawak, Coomey, and Jones proudly unveiled the Blue Hen’s new ice hockey jersey alongside the Flyers’ jersey, signifying a union that promises to redefine collegiate ice hockey and elevate the sport to new heights.

