Slight chance of snow to start the day, but mainly cloudy, packaged with dense fog for some and slick spots with black ice. and we ramp up to 60% chances of a slick mix tonight with snow/rain into Tuesday morning. We begin Monday around 30, and more above average temps for the day – High near 40.

Winds shifting more southerly later. Tuesday we get back into more slick weather for the morning with low around 30 and a high sliding back to upper 30’s. Light SW Winds 5-10.

Better opportunities for snows and colder air by Wednesday night. After 37 during the day, more like 27 Wednesday night/Thursday morning early. Thursday carries a 50% chance of snow for the morning at this point.

Slightly cooler Friday Saturday and Sunday and some sunshine – mid 30’s as we look ahead.