Patchy fog with clouds ahead of more shower chances around 60% today with a high of 43. Winds 5-10mph.

Cloudy tonight with some showers at 40% chances. Low 30.

Tuesday will still start dreary with a chance of early mixed showers then becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 38

Down to 28 Tuesday night with clouds laying over into Wednesday and 42. Chance of snow late Wednesday night and 28.

Then we will have a dry mild stretch into the weekend and highs in the low to mid 40’s. How you like me now?