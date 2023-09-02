KEY WEST, Florida (AP) — From Key West, Florida, and beyond, the world became an extension of Jimmy Buffett’s musical kingdom of “Margaritaville.” With the passing of the beach-bum balladeer at the age of 76, legions of his fans are celebrating the music he left behind. Buffett’s eponymous hit song has long been the anthem of Florida’s Key West, where Buffett once lived and built his enduring legacyr. The community there planned a remembrance Sunday along Duval Street, home to some of Key West’s most well-known eateries and music venues, including the Chart Room where Buffett sang early in his career. Dozens of fans gathered at a Margaritaville restaurant in New York City to honor Buffett.

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN and ANDY NEWMAN Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.