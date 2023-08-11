KDKA

By Shelley Bortz

Click here for updates on this story

UNIONTOWN, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Back in 2012, the Uniontown Area School District superintendent retired.

Like many retirees, he has continued working. But he is doing it for free.

Charles Machesky loves Uniontown. He grew up in Uniontown, graduated from the high school, served on the school board and was the mayor for eight years. And for the last 11 years, he has relinquished his paycheck.

Without factoring in any raises, it is estimated he saved the district over $2 million.

“Since April 1 of 2012, I’ve been working without drawing a salary,” he said.

“I just have an affinity for the community and I thought as long as I can do something useful and productive for the school district and that’s what it led to,” he added.

Machesky’s selfless act has afforded the economically disadvantaged district with more technology, upgraded equipment, textbooks and workbooks.

“We didn’t have to raise taxes,” board president Susan Clay said. “Look at your surrounding districts that are really flourishing that are still raising taxes, and we have not had to do that.”

Clay said the district never had to cut educational or extra-curricular activities and never laid off teachers during Machesky’s 21-year tenure as superintendent.

She said it is vital to Machesky that students get the education they need and deserve.

“He is truly devoted to this school district, to the kids, to the teachers, to the taxpayers,” Clay said. “He always has their best interest at heart.”

Next year marks 50 years in education for Machesky. When he sees his students walk across the stage and get their diplomas, he said it makes all of his sacrifices worth it.

“I’m thankful the board has given me the opportunity to continue to do what I love doing,” Machesky said.

His contract expires in December 2024, and Machesky said he is finally ready to close this chapter of his life. He plans to spend more time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.



