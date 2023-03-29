CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A protester arrested for disrupting West Virginia lawmakers as they moved to ban abortion last September will see all charges dropped against her — if she stays out of trouble for the next six months. Lindsey Jacobs, a 38-year-old lawyer, was ordered to perform 25 hours of community service. And at a court hearing Wednesday, the magistrate dismissed two misdemeanor charges for obstructing an officer and willful disruption of governmental processes. Lopez agreed to dismiss a third misdemeanor for disorderly conduct if Jacobs stays out of trouble the next six months. Jacob was arrested the same day West Virginia’s Republican governor signed into law a ban on abortion with few exceptions.

