VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — New federal guidelines that dropped an abstinence requirement before gay men in monogamous relationships can give blood are opening a new pool of potential donors. They include Dylan Smith, an employee at Bloodworks Northwest in Vancouver, Washington, who was himself barred from donating blood until this month. Smith says being allowed to donate has made him very happy. The American Red Cross began implementing the new U.S. Food and Drug Administration guidance in August. And about half of the 16 independent blood bank organizations in the U.S. that are members of the Alliance for Community Transfusion Services also have rolled out the guidelines, with more expected next year.

By MANUEL VALDES and CLAIRE RUSH Associated Press

